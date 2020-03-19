Customer engagement software is broadly defined as software that manages customer communications and interactions throughout a variety of channels and touchpoints. True customer engagement software encompasses the full span of customer interactions, guiding current and potential customers through their journey.
In 2017, the global Customer Engagement Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Customer Engagement Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Engagement Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Salesforce.com
Oracle
SAP
IBM
Avaya
Calabrio
Genesys
Astute Solutions
Zendesk
Doxim
Intercom
Medallia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Customer Engagement Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Customer Engagement Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Customer Engagement Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
