Corporate wellness software is the software that human resources departments use to improve and manage workers’ health and well-being.
In 2017, the global Corporate Wellness Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Corporate Wellness Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corporate Wellness Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CoreHealth Technologies
MediKeeper
Wellness Layers
Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies
BSDI
Ceridian Lifeworks
Corporate Health Partners
Infinite Wellness Solutions
Sprout
Burner Fitness
Virgin Pulse
Rival Health
Protocol Driven Healthcare, Inc (PDHI)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Corporate Wellness Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Corporate Wellness Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Wellness Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Corporate Wellness Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Corporate Wellness Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Corporate Wellness Software Market Size
2.2 Corporate Wellness Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Corporate Wellness Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Corporate Wellness Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Corporate Wellness Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Corporate Wellness Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Corporate Wellness Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Corporate Wellness Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Corporate Wellness Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Corporate Wellness Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Corporate Wellness Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 CoreHealth Technologies
12.1.1 CoreHealth Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction
12.1.4 CoreHealth Technologies Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 CoreHealth Technologies Recent Development
12.2 MediKeeper
12.2.1 MediKeeper Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction
12.2.4 MediKeeper Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 MediKeeper Recent Development
12.3 Wellness Layers
12.3.1 Wellness Layers Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction
12.3.4 Wellness Layers Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Wellness Layers Recent Development
12.4 Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies
12.4.1 Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction
12.4.4 Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies Recent Development
12.5 BSDI
12.5.1 BSDI Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction
12.5.4 BSDI Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 BSDI Recent Development
12.6 Ceridian Lifeworks
12.6.1 Ceridian Lifeworks Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction
12.6.4 Ceridian Lifeworks Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Ceridian Lifeworks Recent Development
12.7 Corporate Health Partners
12.7.1 Corporate Health Partners Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction
12.7.4 Corporate Health Partners Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Corporate Health Partners Recent Development
12.8 Infinite Wellness Solutions
12.8.1 Infinite Wellness Solutions Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction
12.8.4 Infinite Wellness Solutions Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Infinite Wellness Solutions Recent Development
12.9 Sprout
12.9.1 Sprout Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction
12.9.4 Sprout Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Sprout Recent Development
12.10 Burner Fitness
12.10.1 Burner Fitness Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Corporate Wellness Software Introduction
12.10.4 Burner Fitness Revenue in Corporate Wellness Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Burner Fitness Recent Development
12.11 Virgin Pulse
12.12 Rival Health
12.13 Protocol Driven Healthcare, Inc (PDHI)
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
