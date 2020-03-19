This report focuses on the global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) development in United States, Europe and China.

PSIM is a software that is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of data, hardware, network, and programs owned by an organization, which can be tampered by an external agency.

The development of global PSIM standards will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on this market’s growth during the next few years.

In 2017, the global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CNL Software

Qognify

Johnson Controls

Vidsys

AxxonSoft

Bosch Security Systems

Genetec

Kentima

C.MER INDUSTRIES

Milestone systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Services

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Critical Infrastructure

Corporate Enterprises

Public Safety

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Services

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Critical Infrastructure

1.5.3 Corporate Enterprises

1.5.4 Public Safety

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size

2.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in China

7.3 China Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in India

10.3 India Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 CNL Software

12.1.1 CNL Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction

12.1.4 CNL Software Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 CNL Software Recent Development

12.2 Qognify

12.2.1 Qognify Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction

12.2.4 Qognify Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Qognify Recent Development

12.3 Johnson Controls

12.3.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction

12.3.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.4 Vidsys

12.4.1 Vidsys Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction

12.4.4 Vidsys Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Vidsys Recent Development

12.5 AxxonSoft

12.5.1 AxxonSoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction

12.5.4 AxxonSoft Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 AxxonSoft Recent Development

12.6 Bosch Security Systems

12.6.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction

12.6.4 Bosch Security Systems Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development

12.7 Genetec

12.7.1 Genetec Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction

12.7.4 Genetec Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Genetec Recent Development

12.8 Kentima

12.8.1 Kentima Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction

12.8.4 Kentima Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Kentima Recent Development

12.9 C.MER INDUSTRIES

12.9.1 C.MER INDUSTRIES Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction

12.9.4 C.MER INDUSTRIES Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 C.MER INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.10 Milestone systems

12.10.1 Milestone systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction

12.10.4 Milestone systems Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Milestone systems Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst\’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

