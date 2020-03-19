This report focuses on the global Case Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Case Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Case Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Athena Software

Needles

KANA

Social Solutions

Themis Solutions (Clio)

AbacusLaw

MyCase

Smokeball

SmartAdvocate

Jarvis Legal

Anaqua

LegalEdge

HoudiniEsq

CosmoLex

Rocket Matter

Actionstep

Firm Central

Prevail

CoCounselor

Coyote Analytics

LegalTrek

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-Based Case Management Software

Cloud Based Case Management Software

On-Premise Case Management Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Law Firms

Hospitals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Case Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Case Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Web-Based Case Management Software

1.4.3 Cloud Based Case Management Software

1.4.4 On-Premise Case Management Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Case Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Law Firms

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Case Management Software Market Size

2.2 Case Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Case Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Case Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Case Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Case Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Case Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Case Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Case Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Case Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Case Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Case Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Case Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Case Management Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Case Management Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Case Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Case Management Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Case Management Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Case Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Case Management Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Case Management Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Case Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Case Management Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Case Management Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Case Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Case Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Case Management Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Case Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Case Management Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Case Management Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Case Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Case Management Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Case Management Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Case Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Case Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Athena Software

12.2.1 Athena Software Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Case Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Athena Software Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Athena Software Recent Development

12.3 Needles

12.3.1 Needles Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Case Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Needles Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Needles Recent Development

12.4 KANA

12.4.1 KANA Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Case Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 KANA Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 KANA Recent Development

12.5 Social Solutions

12.5.1 Social Solutions Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Case Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 Social Solutions Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Social Solutions Recent Development

12.6 Themis Solutions (Clio)

12.6.1 Themis Solutions (Clio) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Case Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 Themis Solutions (Clio) Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Themis Solutions (Clio) Recent Development

12.7 AbacusLaw

12.7.1 AbacusLaw Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Case Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 AbacusLaw Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 AbacusLaw Recent Development

12.8 MyCase

12.8.1 MyCase Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Case Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 MyCase Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 MyCase Recent Development

12.9 Smokeball

12.9.1 Smokeball Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Case Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 Smokeball Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Smokeball Recent Development

12.10 SmartAdvocate

12.10.1 SmartAdvocate Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Case Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 SmartAdvocate Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 SmartAdvocate Recent Development

12.11 Jarvis Legal

12.12 Anaqua

12.13 LegalEdge

12.14 HoudiniEsq

12.15 CosmoLex

12.16 Rocket Matter

12.17 Actionstep

12.18 Firm Central

12.19 Prevail

12.20 CoCounselor

12.21 Coyote Analytics

12.22 LegalTrek

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

