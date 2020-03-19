This report focuses on the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

Infor

SAP

Assetworks

Genesis Technology

ABB (Ellipse)

Maintenance

Emaint

Schneider Electric

Real Asset Management

Dude Solutions

IFS

FasTrak

Fiix

Eagle Technology

MAPCON

MPulse

AssetPoint

MicroMain

SoftSols Group

UpKeep

AgileAssets

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based EAM Software

Web-based EAM Software

On-Premises EAM Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Businesses

Midsized Businesses

Large Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based EAM Software

1.4.3 Web-based EAM Software

1.4.4 On-Premises EAM Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Businesses

1.5.3 Midsized Businesses

1.5.4 Large Businesses

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 Infor

12.3.1 Infor Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction

12.3.4 Infor Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Infor Recent Development

12.4 SAP

12.4.1 SAP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction

12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SAP Recent Development

12.5 Assetworks

12.5.1 Assetworks Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction

12.5.4 Assetworks Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Assetworks Recent Development

12.6 Genesis Technology

12.6.1 Genesis Technology Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction

12.6.4 Genesis Technology Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Genesis Technology Recent Development

12.7 ABB (Ellipse)

12.7.1 ABB (Ellipse) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction

12.7.4 ABB (Ellipse) Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ABB (Ellipse) Recent Development

12.8 Maintenance

12.8.1 Maintenance Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction

12.8.4 Maintenance Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Maintenance Recent Development

12.9 Emaint

12.9.1 Emaint Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction

12.9.4 Emaint Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Emaint Recent Development

12.10 Schneider Electric

12.10.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Introduction

12.10.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.11 Real Asset Management

12.12 Dude Solutions

12.13 IFS

12.14 FasTrak

12.15 Fiix

12.16 Eagle Technology

12.17 MAPCON

12.18 MPulse

12.19 AssetPoint

12.20 MicroMain

12.21 SoftSols Group

12.22 UpKeep

12.23 AgileAssets

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

