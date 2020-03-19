Rigid Paper Containers market research report looks at the key aspects of the market including its market improvement, development, position and others. The industry inquiries in this report provide an examination and data as specified by classes. It underlines the global key manufacturers and analyzes the market competition landscape. The report also comprises of a bottomless knowledge on market definition, market drivers and market restraints, classifications, applications, and engagements. What is more, Rigid Paper Containers Market report conducts analysis on sales (consumption) of market, focuses on the top players to assess their sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Global rigid paper containers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 487.91 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for lightweight containers and increasing demand of these containers in e-commerce industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-rigid-paper-containers-market&raksh

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global rigid paper containers market are Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi, Cascades Inc, Stora Enso, Huhtamäki, Oji Holdings Corporation., International Paper., DS Smith, WestRock Company.

Market Definition: Global Rigid Paper Containers Market

Rigid paper containers are specially designed to store solid products which are usually made of cellulosic materials, starch based materials, PLA and biodegradable synthetic polymers. They are usually made of materials like paperboard and containerboard. Boxes, liquid cartons, trays, tubes etc. are some of the common type of rigid paper containers. They are widely used in the personal care, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, electronics etc. Rising demand for the eco- friendly packaging materials is major factor fuelling the market growth.

Read Complete Details with TOC Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-rigid-paper-containers-market&raksh

Segmentation: Global Rigid Paper Containers Market

Rigid Paper Containers Market : By Board Type

Paperboard

Containerboard

Rigid Paper Containers Market : By Product Type

Boxes

Tubes

Trays

Liquid Cartons

Clamshells

Rigid Paper Containers Market : By End- User

Bags & Pouches

Sacks

Envelopes

Corrugated Sheets

Composite Cans

Cartons

Rigid Paper Containers Market : By Industry Verticals

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Automotive and Allied Industries

Electronics & Electricals

Other Consumer Goods

Rigid Paper Containers Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Rigid Paper Containers Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for reusable containers among population is driving the market growth

Rising prevalence for rigid paper container from various end- users is another factor driving market

Availability of the containers in different shapes and sizes is driving the market

Rising environmental concern among population is major factor driving the growth of this market

Rigid Paper Containers Market Restraints:

Large investment in plastic containers as compared to rigid paper containers is restraining the market growth

High price of the rigid paper containers is another factor restraining market

Key Developments in the Rigid Paper Containers Market :

In October 2018, Sonoco announced that they have acquired remaining 70% of the Conitex Sonoco from Texpack, Inc. The main aim of this acquisition will help the company to expand their business and will also help them to improve their manufacturing of paper- based tube.

In August 2016, Sonoco announced the launch of their new rigid paper container- SquareCan so that they can expand their rigid paper containers and plastic packaging solutions portfolio. This will help the company to strengthen their business in market place and meet the need and requirement of the customers. They also consist of Vegetop which is a specially designed shaker top that is made of organic and compostable plastic.

Competitive Analysis: Global Rigid Paper Containers Market :-

Global rigid paper containers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rigid paper containers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:-

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of rigid paper containers

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

To Get This Report at an Attractive Cost, Click Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-rigid-paper-containers-market&raksh

About Data Bridge Market Research:-

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us :-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]