Scope of Broadcasting Equipment Market: Broadcasting is the sharing of audio and video content to the widespread audience by means of any electronic mass communication medium. Broadcasting is generally related with radio and television though in practice radio and television transmission occurs with the help of wire as well as radio waves. The equipment such as public radio, commercial radio, television, closed-circuit TV, amateur radio and amateur television which is involved in the electronic mass communication medium is known as broadcasting equipment.

One of the key factors contributing to the market growth is the increasing the demand for HD programming and new ways to circulate the content such as internet protocol television (IPTV) and mobile TV are quickly developing and deploying. Moreover, the broadcasting equipment market has also been witnessing the rising inclination of the people towards multi-screen services. Enforcement of government regulations regarding digitalization is also expected to drive the market.

In addition with the huge growth in the number of smartphones and tablets, the growth opportunities of video services have increased considerably in recent years. This is due to the fact that in recent times, there is an increasing habit among the customer for viewing movie, shows and sports through their mobile phones without compromising about the quality of the services.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Broadcasting Equipment in each type, can be classified into:

☑ Dish Antennas

☑ Amplifiers

☑ Switches

☑ Encoders

☑ Video Servers

☑ Transmitters

☑ Modulators

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Broadcasting Equipment in each application, can be classified into:

☑ Radio

☑ Television

Broadcasting Equipment Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

