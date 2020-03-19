Luggage Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Luggage Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Company One, Company Two, Company Three, Company Four, Company Five, Company Six, Company Seven, Company Eight, Company Nine, Company Ten )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Luggage market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisLuggage, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

The India branded luggage bags market is dominated by three players, Samsonite, VIP Industries Limited and Safari. The market will be competitive, due to more foreign brands plan to expand its market share, like Tommy Hilfiger, Delsey, Briggs and Riley, Rimowa, VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak), Travelpro and Victorinox etc. These brands are tapping the evolving Indian consumer at a rapid pace. The competition is expected to intensify further as these players are estimated to make a significant contribution in the organized segment of luggage industry. If the branded luggage bags sector can hold its growth momentum, then the luggage industry is going to be the leading player in the consumer durables category in the next couple of years.

In 2017, the India Luggage Bag revenue was 800 million USD and it is expected to reach 1514 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% between 2017 and 2025. In terms of volume, the Luggage Bag market sales was 32.3 million units in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 69.2 million units in 2025.

Hypermarket channel continues to witness the strongest growth amongst all channels suggesting that Indian consumers are showing preference towards affordable luggage and convenience of modern shopping formats which are clean and air conditioned. E-commerce is another channel to look for in the near future as it rapidly expands with Indian consumers. Affordable luxury brands continue to grow well in India

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Luggage in each type, can be classified into:

☑ General Trolley Bags

☑ Hard Trolley Bags

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Luggage in each application, can be classified into:

☑ By sale channel

☑ ?Specialist Retailers

☑ ?E-Commerce

☑ ?Hypermarkets

☑ By end use

☑ Casual Bag

☑ Travel Bag

☑ Business Bag

☑ ?

