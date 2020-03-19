Home Textile Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Home Textile Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, VF, Anta, Gap, Columbia s, Lululemon Athletica, LiNing, Amer Sports, ASICS, Hanesbrands, PEAK, Ralph Lauren, 361sport, Xtep, Billabong, Kappa )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Home Textile market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisHome Textile, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Home Textile Market: Home Textileis a flexible woven material consisting of a network of natural or artificial fibres often referred to as thread or yarn. Yarn is produced by spinning raw fibres of wool, flax, cotton, or other material to produce long strands. Textiles are formed by weaving, knitting, crocheting, knotting, or pressing fibres together.

China is the largest supplier of , with a production value market share nearly 28.96% and sales revenue market share nearly 22.19% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while North America region is the largest consumption region.

Developing economies such as China and India continue to be the major exporters while developed economies such as US and Europe continued to be the major importers of .

The second place is North America, with the production value market share of 19.58% and sales revenue market share of 30.76% in 2015. Europe is another important market of , enjoying 15.87% production value market share and 27.79% sales revenue market share in 2015.

The s product basically includes terry towels, bed sheets, top of the beds, curtains, pillows cases, rugs, carpets etc used for home furnishings. Bedding is the largest segment of home textiles with a production value market share of 38.37% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, industry will still be a steady energetic industry. Sales of have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

In 2017, the global market size was 142000 million US$ and is forecast to 180200 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Home Textile in each type, can be classified into:

☑ Bedding

☑ Curtain & Blind

☑ Carpet

☑ Towel

☑ Kitchen Linen

☑ Blanket

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Home Textile in each application, can be classified into:

☑ Family Used

☑ Commercial Used

Home Textile Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

The Study Objectives Of This Home Textile Market Report Are:

☯ To analyzethe key Home Textile manufacturers, to study the Production, Capacity, Volume, Value, Market Size, Share and development plans in future.

☯ To analyze the key regions Home Textile market potential and Advantage, Opportunity and Challenge, Restraints and Risks.

☯ Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis.

☯ To define, describe and forecast the Home Textile market by type, application and region.

☯ To analyze the opportunities in the Home Textile market for Stakeholders by Identifying the High Growth Segments.

☯ To analyze competitive developments such as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Acquisitions in the Home Textile Market.

☯ To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual Growth Trend and Their Contribution to the Home Textile Market.

