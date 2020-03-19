The Insight Partners latest market research report on the Global Construction Adhesives Market provides a comprehensive analysis of some of the most significant trends and patterns that are anticipated to impact the market potentials throughout the forecast period. Report defines an emerging trend as a leading factor that has the latent to strike the market and bestow to its growth or decline.

Construction adhesives comprise materials including cement, clay, resin, acrylic, styrene-butadiene rubber, polyurethane monomers, hexane, and other functional additives and initiators. These adhesives can be used with concrete, ceramic tiles, pre-finished panels, underlayment, and roofing. Construction adhesives come with high tensile strength and are purpose-made for bonding and holding applications. The growing developments in the construction sector is prominently fueling the growth of the construction adhesives market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials is hindering the growth of the market to a notable extent. Emergence of green adhesives is projected to create new growth opportunities for the market.

Top Key Players:

1. 3M Company

2. BASF Group

3. Henkel Ag & Co.

4. Bostik

5. SIKA Group

6. DAP Products

7. DOW Corning

8. H.B. Fuller

9. Illinois Tool Works

10. Avery Dennison

The leading competitors in the global Construction Adhesives Market have adopted different key strategies, approaches, and methodologies, including product launch, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and agreements, to sustain the intense level of competition in the global marketplace. The leading participants profiled in this research report are the consumer goods manufacturers, who serve the product globally to several end-user industries. The data with regards to the key competitors and their strategic moves are collected by means of annual reports and press releases of respective companies, different blogs available on their company homepages, and primary calls made to the specialists in the industry.

Key Trends that Drive the Growth of the Global Construction Adhesives Market are Given Below:

New application development and product designing.

Falling prices of the Construction Adhesives.

Stringent regulations along with the government support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic and capacity expansion by the leading industry players, as well as the new competitors.

Increased partnerships and collaborations among the key industry participants to sustain the market competition and the intense challenges.

Endless efforts and investments to streamline manufacturing processes.

Regional Segmentation:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

United States, Canada, and Mexico. Central & South America: Brazil and Argentina.

Brazil and Argentina. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Europe:Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

