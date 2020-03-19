“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Cellular IoT Application market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Cellular IoT Application market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Cellular IoT Application market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Cellular IoT Application market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Cellular IoT Application market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Cellular IoT Application market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Cellular IoT Application Market Leading Players

Qualcomm, Gemalto, Sierra Wireless, U-Blox Holding, MediaTek, Telit Communications, Mistbase, Sequans, CommSolid

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Cellular IoT Application market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Cellular IoT Application Segmentation by Product

Cellular2G, 3G, 4G, LTE, NB–IoT, 5G, Other

Cellular IoT Application Segmentation by Application

Automotive & Transportation, Energy, Manufacturing, Building Automation and Smart City, Other

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Cellular IoT Application market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Cellular IoT Application market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Cellular IoT Application market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Cellular IoT Application market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Cellular IoT Application market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cellular IoT Application market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Cellular IoT

1.1 Cellular IoT Market Overview

1.1.1 Cellular IoT Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cellular IoT Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cellular IoT Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cellular IoT Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cellular IoT Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Cellular IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cellular IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Cellular IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cellular IoT Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cellular IoT Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cellular IoT Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 2G

2.5 3G

2.6 4G

2.7 LTE

2.8 NB–IoT

2.9 5G

2.10 Other 3 Cellular IoT Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cellular IoT Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cellular IoT Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Automotive & Transportation

3.5 Energy

3.6 Manufacturing

3.7 Building Automation and Smart City

3.8 Other 4 Global Cellular IoT Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cellular IoT as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cellular IoT Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cellular IoT Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cellular IoT Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cellular IoT Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Qualcomm

5.1.1 Qualcomm Profile

5.1.2 Qualcomm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Qualcomm Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Qualcomm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.2 Gemalto

5.2.1 Gemalto Profile

5.2.2 Gemalto Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Gemalto Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Gemalto Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Gemalto Recent Developments

5.3 Sierra Wireless

5.5.1 Sierra Wireless Profile

5.3.2 Sierra Wireless Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Sierra Wireless Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 U-Blox Holding Recent Developments

5.4 U-Blox Holding

5.4.1 U-Blox Holding Profile

5.4.2 U-Blox Holding Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 U-Blox Holding Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 U-Blox Holding Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 U-Blox Holding Recent Developments

5.5 MediaTek

5.5.1 MediaTek Profile

5.5.2 MediaTek Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 MediaTek Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 MediaTek Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 MediaTek Recent Developments

5.6 Telit Communications

5.6.1 Telit Communications Profile

5.6.2 Telit Communications Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Telit Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Telit Communications Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Telit Communications Recent Developments

5.7 Mistbase

5.7.1 Mistbase Profile

5.7.2 Mistbase Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Mistbase Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Mistbase Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Mistbase Recent Developments

5.8 Sequans

5.8.1 Sequans Profile

5.8.2 Sequans Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Sequans Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Sequans Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Sequans Recent Developments

5.9 CommSolid

5.9.1 CommSolid Profile

5.9.2 CommSolid Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 CommSolid Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 CommSolid Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 CommSolid Recent Developments 6 North America Cellular IoT by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Cellular IoT Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Cellular IoT by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Cellular IoT by Players and by Application

8.1 China Cellular IoT Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Cellular IoT by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Cellular IoT by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Cellular IoT Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Cellular IoT Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List*

