B2B E-Commerce Platform Market assist the organizations in identifying, hiring, and developing the best-fit talent for a given profile. With the growing focus towards hiring the perfect fit for a job role and efficiency in managing the recruitment process, companies are shifting towards B2B E-Commerce Platform. The traditional assessment process is time-consuming and involves high costs, and the corporate assessment tools assist the organizations in efficiently managing the recruitment process and reading the time and cost associated with it. In the current competitive environment, companies are using corporate assessment tools to effectively engage and recruit and retain experienced professionals to achieve a competitive advantage over other companies.

Topmost List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of B2B E-Commerce Platform Market – Apttus CorporationBig Cartel, Infomart2000 Corp, Insite Software Solutions, KIBO Software, Magneto IT Solutions , Salesforce.com, Shopify , Volusion, Woocommerce

The B2B e-commerce help companies to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs, strengthen relationships with existing customers, grow the business, deliver the right information to distributors, partners, resellers, and customers. There are various characteristics that are offered by the B2B e-commerce platform to provide the benefits. These characteristics include integration, support for different business models in the demand chain, cross-channel content management, support for complex workflows and client self-management.

E-commerce sector has become an increasingly significant source of competitive advantage for B2B companies. It helps them enables not only to reduce transactional costs and provide wide range of additional services, but also to improve efficiency in association with their suppliers and customers. In the context of continuous increase of the services role in B2B markets and rapid development of information technologies, the B2B e-commerce platforms are witnessing high demand.

B2B e-commerce platform market is expected to grow from US$ 714.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,909.1 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

GLOBAL B2B E-COMMERCE PLATFORM MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global B2B E-Commerce Platform Market by Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Global B2B E-Commerce Platform Market by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Global B2B E-Commerce Platform Market by End-user Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

General Industries

Others

