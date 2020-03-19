Global Club Management Software Market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding key players operating in the market & their future strategies.”
This report focuses on the global Club Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Club Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Club Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Software
ClubRunner
Active Network
Northstar Technologies
RhinoFit
ClubManager
Dalum Software
Zen Planner
Mindbody
EZFacility
ClubExpress
Gym Insight
ClubTec
PerfectMIND
Tilt Software
Fisikal
Grip Technologies
EmpireOne
Vladovsoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-based Club Management Software
Cloud Based Club Management Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Gyms and Health Clubs
Sports Clubs
Educational Institution Clubs
Country Clubs
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the Club Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Club Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Club Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Web-based Club Management Software
1.4.3 Cloud Based Club Management Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Club Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Gyms and Health Clubs
1.5.3 Sports Clubs
1.5.4 Educational Institution Clubs
1.5.5 Country Clubs
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Club Management Software Market Size
2.2 Club Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Club Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Club Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Club Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Club Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Club Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Club Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Club Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Club Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Club Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Club Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Club Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Club Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Club Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Club Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Club Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Club Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Club Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Club Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Club Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Club Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Club Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Club Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Club Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Club Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Club Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Club Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Club Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Club Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Club Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Club Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Club Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Club Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Club Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Club Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Club Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Club Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Club Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Club Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Club Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Software
12.1.1 Cisco Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Club Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Software Revenue in Club Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Software Recent Development
12.2 ClubRunner
12.2.1 ClubRunner Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Club Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 ClubRunner Revenue in Club Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ClubRunner Recent Development
12.3 Active Network
12.3.1 Active Network Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Club Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Active Network Revenue in Club Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Active Network Recent Development
12.4 Northstar Technologies
12.4.1 Northstar Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Club Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Northstar Technologies Revenue in Club Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Northstar Technologies Recent Development
12.5 RhinoFit
12.5.1 RhinoFit Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Club Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 RhinoFit Revenue in Club Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 RhinoFit Recent Development
12.6 ClubManager
12.6.1 ClubManager Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Club Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 ClubManager Revenue in Club Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 ClubManager Recent Development
12.7 Dalum Software
12.7.1 Dalum Software Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Club Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Dalum Software Revenue in Club Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Dalum Software Recent Development
12.8 Zen Planner
12.8.1 Zen Planner Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Club Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Zen Planner Revenue in Club Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Zen Planner Recent Development
12.9 Mindbody
12.9.1 Mindbody Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Club Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Mindbody Revenue in Club Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Mindbody Recent Development
12.10 EZFacility
12.10.1 EZFacility Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Club Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 EZFacility Revenue in Club Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 EZFacility Recent Development
12.11 ClubExpress
12.12 Gym Insight
12.13 ClubTec
12.14 PerfectMIND
12.15 Tilt Software
12.16 Fisikal
12.17 Grip Technologies
12.18 EmpireOne
12.19 Vladovsoft
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
