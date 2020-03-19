Global Construction Bid Software Market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding key players operating in the market & their future strategies.”
A construction bid is the process of providing a potential customer with a proposal to build or manage the building of a structure. It’s also the method through which subcontractors pitch their services to general contractors.
In 2017, the global Construction Bid Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2365352
This report focuses on the global Construction Bid Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Bid Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
iSqFt Holdings
Chetu
Sage Software
Pantera Global Technology
Tenderfield
Construction Software Technologies
Bid Planroom
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Construction Company
General Contractors
Construction Managers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Construction Bid Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Construction Bid Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Bid Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-construction-bid-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Construction Bid Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Construction Bid Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Construction Company
1.5.3 General Contractors
1.5.4 Construction Managers
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Construction Bid Software Market Size
2.2 Construction Bid Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Construction Bid Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Construction Bid Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Construction Bid Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Construction Bid Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Construction Bid Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Construction Bid Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Construction Bid Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Construction Bid Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Construction Bid Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Construction Bid Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Construction Bid Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Construction Bid Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 iSqFt Holdings
12.1.1 iSqFt Holdings Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction
12.1.4 iSqFt Holdings Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 iSqFt Holdings Recent Development
12.2 Chetu
12.2.1 Chetu Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction
12.2.4 Chetu Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Chetu Recent Development
12.3 Sage Software
12.3.1 Sage Software Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction
12.3.4 Sage Software Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Sage Software Recent Development
12.4 Pantera Global Technology
12.4.1 Pantera Global Technology Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction
12.4.4 Pantera Global Technology Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Pantera Global Technology Recent Development
12.5 Tenderfield
12.5.1 Tenderfield Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction
12.5.4 Tenderfield Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Tenderfield Recent Development
12.6 Construction Software Technologies
12.6.1 Construction Software Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction
12.6.4 Construction Software Technologies Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Construction Software Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Bid Planroom
12.7.1 Bid Planroom Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Construction Bid Software Introduction
12.7.4 Bid Planroom Revenue in Construction Bid Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Bid Planroom Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2365352
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155