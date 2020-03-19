Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market is expanding at a healthy CAGR between 2020-2025. On the basis of component, the segment is expected to emerge as the leading one in the forecast period. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Industry report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a result of a software that tries to create a decision mechanism similar to human brain’s decision mechanism. Artificial intelligence is playing a crucial role in cyber security by identifying threats and protecting organizations’ data from lethal cyber-attacks. It speeds up the process of noticing attacks and enables organizations to adopt predictive measures in combating cyber-crimes.

In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2365422

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

FireEye

Check Point Software Technologies

IBM Corporation

RSA Security

Symantec Corporation

Juniper Network

Palo Alto Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine learning

Image processing

Speech recognition

Natural language processing

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-cyber-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Machine learning

1.4.3 Image processing

1.4.4 Speech recognition

1.4.5 Natural language processing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 IT & Telecom

1.5.4 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Key Players in China

7.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Type

7.4 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Key Players in India

10.3 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Type

10.4 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 BAE Systems

12.1.1 BAE Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Introduction

12.1.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 Fortinet

12.3.1 Fortinet Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Introduction

12.3.4 Fortinet Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Fortinet Recent Development

12.4 FireEye

12.4.1 FireEye Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Introduction

12.4.4 FireEye Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 FireEye Recent Development

12.5 Check Point Software Technologies

12.5.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Introduction

12.5.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development

12.6 IBM Corporation

12.6.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Introduction

12.6.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.7 RSA Security

12.7.1 RSA Security Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Introduction

12.7.4 RSA Security Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 RSA Security Recent Development

12.8 Symantec Corporation

12.8.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Introduction

12.8.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Juniper Network

12.9.1 Juniper Network Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Introduction

12.9.4 Juniper Network Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Juniper Network Recent Development

12.10 Palo Alto Networks

12.10.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Introduction

12.10.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2365422

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155