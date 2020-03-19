Online Payment Gateway Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics during forecast period 2018 to 2025.”
In 2017, the global Online Payment Gateway market size was 1570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4740 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.8% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Payment Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Payment Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.
This report studies the Online Payment Gateway market, Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.
Online payment gateway enables transfer of information between front end processor, for instance, bank and payment portal such as website and mobile apps. The payment gateways ensure proper transaction with considering all aspect to facilitate the safe and secure transaction.
An online payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.
Online payment gateways have wide range of applications, such as Micro and Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Mid- Sized Enterprise. And Micro and Small Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 61.09% of the global total in 2017.
China is the largest countries of online payment gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 18.97% the global market in 2017, while USA and Europe were about 15.86%, 15.72%.
The key players covered in this study
PayPal
Stripe
Amazon Payments
Authorize.net
WorldPay
Adyen
CCBill
2Checkout
FirstData
SecurePay
PayU
MOLPay
Paymill
GMO
Alipay
Tenpay
Ping++
Boleto Bancário
CashU
OneCard
Wirecard
WebMoney
Realex
BlueSnap
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways
Local Bank Integrates
Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Micro and Small Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Mid- Sized Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Payment Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Payment Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Payment Gateway are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
