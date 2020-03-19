Global Project Collaboration Software Market is expanding at a healthy CAGR between 2020-2025. On the basis of component, the segment is expected to emerge as the leading one in the forecast period. Project Collaboration Software Industry report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape.”

This report focuses on the global Project Collaboration Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Project Collaboration Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Project Collaboration Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Zoho Projects

Mavenlink

Workfront

Nutcache

Projectplace

Viewpoint

Easy Projects

Deskera

Comindware

Trello

Genius Project

JIRA

Asana

Wrike

ZilicuPM

QA Software

Clarizen

Basecamp

Huddle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web Based Project Collaboration Software

Cloud Based Project Collaboration Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Startups and Small Businesses

Midsized Businesses

Large Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Project Collaboration Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Project Collaboration Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Project Collaboration Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Project Collaboration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Web Based Project Collaboration Software

1.4.3 Cloud Based Project Collaboration Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Project Collaboration Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Startups and Small Businesses

1.5.3 Midsized Businesses

1.5.4 Large Businesses

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Project Collaboration Software Market Size

2.2 Project Collaboration Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Project Collaboration Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Project Collaboration Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Project Collaboration Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Project Collaboration Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Project Collaboration Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Project Collaboration Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Project Collaboration Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Project Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Project Collaboration Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Project Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Project Collaboration Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Project Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Project Collaboration Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Project Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Project Collaboration Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Project Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Project Collaboration Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Project Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Project Collaboration Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Project Collaboration Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Project Collaboration Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Project Collaboration Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Zoho Projects

12.1.1 Zoho Projects Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Project Collaboration Software Introduction

12.1.4 Zoho Projects Revenue in Project Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Zoho Projects Recent Development

12.2 Mavenlink

12.2.1 Mavenlink Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Project Collaboration Software Introduction

12.2.4 Mavenlink Revenue in Project Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Mavenlink Recent Development

12.3 Workfront

12.3.1 Workfront Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Project Collaboration Software Introduction

12.3.4 Workfront Revenue in Project Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Workfront Recent Development

12.4 Nutcache

12.4.1 Nutcache Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Project Collaboration Software Introduction

12.4.4 Nutcache Revenue in Project Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Nutcache Recent Development

12.5 Projectplace

12.5.1 Projectplace Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Project Collaboration Software Introduction

12.5.4 Projectplace Revenue in Project Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Projectplace Recent Development

12.6 Viewpoint

12.6.1 Viewpoint Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Project Collaboration Software Introduction

12.6.4 Viewpoint Revenue in Project Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Viewpoint Recent Development

12.7 Easy Projects

12.7.1 Easy Projects Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Project Collaboration Software Introduction

12.7.4 Easy Projects Revenue in Project Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Easy Projects Recent Development

12.8 Deskera

12.8.1 Deskera Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Project Collaboration Software Introduction

12.8.4 Deskera Revenue in Project Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Deskera Recent Development

12.9 Comindware

12.9.1 Comindware Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Project Collaboration Software Introduction

12.9.4 Comindware Revenue in Project Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Comindware Recent Development

12.10 Trello

12.10.1 Trello Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Project Collaboration Software Introduction

12.10.4 Trello Revenue in Project Collaboration Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Trello Recent Development

12.11 Genius Project

12.12 JIRA

12.13 Asana

12.14 Wrike

12.15 ZilicuPM

12.16 QA Software

12.17 Clarizen

12.18 Basecamp

12.19 Huddle

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

