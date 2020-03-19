Global Video Conferencing Software Market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding key players operating in the market & their future strategies.”
This report focuses on the global Video Conferencing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Conferencing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Video Conferencing Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft (Skype)
Cisco
Zoho Meeting
Citrix Systems
AnyMeeting
VSee
Google Inc.
TeamViewer
LogMeIn
Amazon Chime
Adobe Connect
Brother International
Elektrozavodskaya
Polycom Inc.
Mikogo
Valisha Technologies
MeetingBurner
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Telepresence Video Conferencing Software
Integrated Video Conferencing Software
Desktop Video Conferencing Software
Set-top or Appliance Video Conferencing Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Startups and Small Businesses
Midsized Businesses
Large Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Conferencing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Conferencing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Conferencing Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
