Synopsis of the Nose Mask:-

Nose masks are generally used as protection from various types of allergies, bacteria, dust, chemicals and other airborne diseases. They are also worn by health care specialists during surgeries and some other medical procedures. While nose masks are lighter and cheaper and they may not provide as much protection as is expected, nose masks are still a comfortable alternative to respirators.

Increasing levels of air pollution across the globe is a major driving factor for the growth of the global nose mask market. Densely populated countries such as China and India are facing the menace of air pollution. Also, a large part of the global population is suffering from various respiratory diseases caused due to air pollution. This is an important factor likely to impact the development of the global nose mask market.

APAC, Europe, and North America are likely to witness increased adoption of nose masks owing to the high levels of air pollution, especially in countries of the APAC region such as China and India. Rapid industrialization and infrastructural development across the APAC have contributed to a surge in air pollution, thereby leading to growing instances of respiratory and air-borne diseases. This has led to an increasing use of nose masks by the general public for protection.

The key players profiled in the market include:

3M

DoctorLi

Kao

Uno

Kose

Watsons

FaceShop

SkinFood

Mentholatum

Rolanjona

Innisfree

Many More…

Segment by Type

Disposable Mask

Reusable Mask

Segment by Application

Industrial

Individual

Hospital & Clinic

Others

