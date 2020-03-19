Aquaponics Market 2020 Global Industry Research reports provide a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and technology related to this product. Then, the report explores the international industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and Forecast from 2020 to 2025.

Synopsis of the Aquaponics:-

Aquaponics refers to any system that combines conventional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. In normal aquaculture, excretions from the animals being raised can accumulate in the water, increasing toxicity. In an aquaponics system, water from an aquaculture system is fed to a hydroponic system where the by-products are broken down by Nitrifying bacteria into nitrates and nitrites, which are utilized by the plants as nutrients, and the water is then recirculate back to the aquaculture system.

Aquaponics Market has been considered as a sustainable form to develop agriculture for a very long time in history, dating back to the Aztecs. While Aquaculture and Hydroponics are two different concepts, Aquaponics is a combined method of Food Sales in which both the former concepts are used to create a symbiotic ecosystem. This system was harnessed with an aim to grow plants and fish with help of nitrification using bacteria to provide the necessary nutrients. It works in a way where plants in hydroponic growth beds feed on the nutrient rich waste water from fish. Filtering beds remove fish affluent, algae, leftover fish feed and help recycle fresh water in to the fish tanks. Plants convert the carbon dioxide into oxygen, hence acting as natural water aeration systems. This form is currently making a huge comeback with many farmers, households and communities trying to implement it in their backyards or in their farms.

Modern aquaponics is technologically advanced and is an efficient and effective way of producing natural food. Fishes are reared in large tanks, and the plants are nurtured hydroponically. They are implanted in beds with a little gravel or clay, and their roots hang down into the water. The water is cycled through the system so that it collects the residual waste from the fish; then it is pumped to the plant beds, where it is cleaned naturally by the plants and can then be returned to the fish tanks.

Investments in commercial large scale aquaponics projects are increasing widely due to a booming organic food market and growing urban farming. Aquaponics market is relatively fragmented with the presence of few players at country level and lack of regional and global companies.

In regional segments, North America and Europe possess significant potential whereas Asia-Pacific and other developing markets possess growth opportunities for Aquaponics over the forecast period. The technological advancement, growing investment by key stakeholders, and increasing demand for organic products in Europe and North American Region are promoting the growth of Aquaponics Market.

Aquaponics market can be segmented by type MFG, NFT, DWC, etc. and the revenue proportion of DWC in 2016 is about 47%. MFC is the simplest form of aquaponics, NFT is not common in aquaponics industry and the price of DWC is the highest. The growth of aquaponics market is mainly due to technological advancement. The key driver of aquaponics market is that it helps in enhancing the ultimate productivity with minimum inputs than traditional agriculture and aquaculture practices. Aquaponics is an advantageous technology as it helps in improving ultimate productivity in cost effective manner.

The main players include Nelson and Pade, Backyard Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, PentairAES, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Stuppy, Aquaponic Source, Urban Farmers AG, PFAS, EcoGro, Aquaponic Lynx, Aquaponics Place, Endless Food Systems, Aonefarm, ECF Farm Systems, Japan Aquaponics, Evo Farm, Water Farmers and etc. The industry is not so mature recently.

Key Research: The main sources are industry experts from the global Aquaponics‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytical services providers that address the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. Through interviews in the industry experts industry, such as CEO, vice president, marketing director, technology and innovation director, founder and key executives of key core companies and institutions.

Secondary Research: Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

Segment by Type

Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)

Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

Deep Water Culture (DWC)

Others

Segment by Application

Academic

Commercial

Family

Others

