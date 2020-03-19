‘Laundry Detergent Pods’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Laundry Detergent Pods’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35996

Laundry detergent pods are superior quality water-soluble pouches containing highly concentrated laundry detergent. These dissolvable pouches are made of poly-vinyl-alcohol (PVA) or a derivative of PVA. These pods are convenient to use and are comparatively more efficient than conventional liquid or powder detergents. The global laundry detergent pods market has also been segmented on the basis of application and distribution channel.

The global laundry detergent pods market has been segmented, on the basis of application, into residential and commercial. In 2017, the residential segment accounted for the larger market share and it is projected to reach USD 2,945.9 million by the end of 2023. The commercial segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.60% during the review period. In terms of volume, the commercial segment is projected to reach 2,119.0 million units by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 3.15%.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global laundry detergent pods market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment held the larger market share of 71.93% in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2,527.1 million by the end of 2023. The non-store based segment is expected to register the higher growth rate of 5.85% during the forecast period.

The global laundry detergent pods market has seen many product line expansions in recent years. Increased R&D expenditure and technological advances have led to the introduction of innovative products in the market. Moreover, the launch of laundry detergent pods and tablets is likely to drive market growth. Laundry detergent pods are superior in terms of functionality to liquid or powder detergents. They are easy to use and compatible with most washing machines. Brands such as Tide (P&G), Arm & Hammer (Church & Dwight), and Purex (Henkel) are continuously working on product development to satisfy the growing consumer needs.

Laundry detergent pods are generally costlier than other laundry detergent products. The chemicals and fragrances used in the manufacturing of laundry detergent pods are scarce and, therefore, expensive. Packaging costs further add to the overall price of the product.

Global Laundry Detergent Pods market report inclusions:

Key players:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Procter & Gamble Co. (US), MaddieBrit Products LLC (US), and Dapple (US)

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2015 – 2025)

Non-Biological

Biological

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2015 – 2025)

Commercial

Household

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Click to get Global Laundry Detergent Pods Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35996

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Laundry Detergent Pods market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Laundry Detergent Pods market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35996

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 List Manufacturers

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

.

.

4 Key Application Overview

5 Market by Type

6 Conclusion

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35996

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/