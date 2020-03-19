Probiotics market research report looks at the key aspects of the market including its market improvement, development, position and others. The industry inquiries in this report provide an examination and data as specified by classes. It underlines the global key manufacturers and analyzes the market competition landscape. The report also comprises of a bottomless knowledge on market definition, market drivers and market restraints, classifications, applications, and engagements. What is more, Probiotics Market report conducts analysis on sales (consumption) of market, focuses on the top players to assess their sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

The Global Probiotics Market is expected to reach USD 78.42 billion by 2025, from USD 45.64 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global probiotics market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Société des Produits Nestlé, DuPont Nutrition & Health, MORINAGA & CO., LTD., LALLEMAND Inc., PROBI, Biogaia, Protexin, Attune Foods, Daflorn Ltd., Danisco, Biocare Copenhagen, ecologicinside, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, danone, bifodan, Yakult USA., Arla Foods Deerland Enzymes, Inc. and Nebraska Cultures, among others.

Market Definition: Global Probiotics Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the probiotics market in the next 8 years. Probiotics are live micro-organisms with healthy benefits when consumed. They are present in foods or supplements, containing friendly bacteria to help establishing a colony in human body guts with health-boosting microorganisms. The have exactly the right bacteria in them, which are linked to various health benefits. Benefits of probiotics include weight loss, improved digestion, enhanced immune function; better skin and a reduced risk of many diseases.

The people who are healthy, probiotics are good in maintaining safety record. Side effects are usually consists of mild digestive symptoms such as gas. However, there have been reports linking probiotics to severe side effects, such as dangerous infections, in people with serious underlying medical problems. Probiotics have a great position in the food market and they are now being used to cultivate skin-friendly bacteria in cosmetic formulations, respondent to aging and specific skin care problems. Probiotic based skin care products are offered by many cosmetics companies.

Some the new technological advancements by different organisations are ‘Aurelia Probiotic Skincare’ has combined probiotic technology with ethically-sourced botanical formulations, which is targeting to boost cell metabolism. Tula Skincare Products is using multi strain probiotic technology, yogurt cultures, and nutritious superfoods, and will formulate wide range of personal care products. Active ingredient manufacturer Sabinsa’ has also developed a probiotic-based ingredient Lactospore, which is based on lactic acid and metabolized by glycogen.

Market Segmentation: Global Probiotics Market

The global probiotics market is segmented based on application, source, form, end user and geographical segments.

Based on application, the global probiotics market is segmented into automated functional food & beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed. The functional food & beverages market segment is further sub segmented into dairy products, baked goods, non-dairy beverages, fermented meat and cereal. The baked goods market segment is again sub segmented into types of probiotic bacterial strains used in baked goods.

On the basis of source, the global probiotics market is classified into bacteria and yeast. The bacteria segment is further sub segmented into dairy products, baked goods, non-dairy beverages, fermented meat and cereal. The baked goods market segment is again sub segmented into lactobacilli and Bifidobacterium. The lactobacilli sub segment is again sub sub-segmented into lactobacillus acidophilus, lactobacillus rhamnosus, lactobacillus casei, and lactobacillus rheuteri.

On the basis of form, the global probiotics market is segmented into dry and liquid.

Based on end user, the global probiotics market is segmented into human and animal.

Based on geography, the global probiotics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Probiotics Market Drivers and Restraints:

Health benefits associated with probiotic fortified foods.

Technological advancements in probiotic products.

Increase in popularity of probiotic dietary supplements.

Participation of international bodies in research & development of probiotic products.

International standards and regulations for probiotic product quality.

Competitive Analysis: Global Probiotics Market

The global probiotics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of absorbable and probiotics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Scope of the Probiotics Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Probiotics Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Probiotics market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

