Meat Ingredients Market Overview:

With the rising demand for convenience and processed foods and growing adoption of meat ingredients in these products, the market is expected to witness a conservative growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026, registering a CAGR of 6%. The report includes data from the historic year of 2017 and base year of 2018.

Meat ingredients are used for the innovation and modifications in the characteristics, properties and flavour of meat. These ingredients are also used in the production of processed foods and convenience foods. With the addition of these ingredients there is a significant difference in texture, flavouring thus making the products more desirable and appealing, which is expected to drive the market growth.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Kerry Group, Ohly, DuPont, Essentia, Wenda Ingredients, Alicia Srls, WIBERG GmbH, Advanced Food Systems Inc., Avada, Firmenich SA, and FAT BRANDS INC.

By Ingredient (Binders, Extenders, Fillers, Colouring Agents, Flavouring Agents, Preservatives, Texturing Agents, Salts, Others), Meat Type (Mutton, Chicken, Beef, Pork, Others), Product Type (Fresh Processed Meat, Raw & Cooked Meat, Pre-Cooked Meat, Others)

The Meat Ingredients Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

Key Developments in the Market:

1.In March 2015, Proliant Meat Ingredients, BHJ Ingredients and Proliant Health announced a merger and a common name titled Essentia Protein Solutions, with the company focused on global solutions for the protein industry.

2.In August 2018, Firmenich SA announced the acquisition of Campus. The acquisition is aimed at expanding the protein applications and ingredients market because of Campus’ expertise in natural protein ingredients.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

High demand of convenience foods and ease of use associated with their consumption is expected to drive the market growth

Adoption and increased preference of processed foods due to the added preservatives and flavouring agents is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of standardization and labelling of products is expected to restrain the market growth

Growing health concerns and awareness with the overconsumption of meat ingredients is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Meat Ingredients Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

