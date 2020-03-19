Flavoured Milk Market Overview:

Global Flavoured Milk Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 23.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 34.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need of plant protein amid a rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Flavoured Milk Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” in his database. Flavoured milk is processed ready to drink milk and is incorporated with flavours such as chocolate, orange, banana, vanilla and others. The flavoured milk is rich in the nutrients and is processed in such a way that can store for the longer period due to the pasteurization process.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Danone, The Kraft Heinz Company, Yili Industrial Group Company Limited, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestlé, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Lactalis International, Dean Foods, Hiland, Umang Daries Pvt. Ltd., DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA, FrieslandCampina, Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V., Derechos reservados. LALA BRANDED PRODUCTS, LLC, Arla Foods amba, Associated Milk Producers Inc., MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.,LTD., Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd. and ITC Limited.

By Flavors (Chocolate, Vanilla, Butterscotch, Coconut, Strawberry, Coffee, Hazelnut, Others),

By Packaging (Paper-based Packaging, Plastic Packaging, Glass Packaging, Metal Packaging),

By Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel)

Flavoured milk is also available in traditional flavours such as chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, mocha and root beer. The flavoured milk is highly demanded by the children in school which meets the nutritional value and also available for the population who are diet concerned in terms of sugar and fats.

The Flavoured Milk Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

Key Developments in the Market:

1.In March 2018, Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of flavoured milk in the tetra pack, which is incorporated with the Classic Lassi, Kesar Badam Milk, Mango Lassi and Matka Jhatka Masala Chaas.

2.In October 2018, ITC Limited announced the expansion of their product portfolio with the launch of Aashirvaad Svasti, which is flavoured pouched milk and curd.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Demand of the flavoured milk with the enhanced micronutrients

Hectic schedule and disturbed eating pattern of the working population leads the consumption of flavoured packaged milk

Research and development towards the incorporation of nutritional values of flavoured milk growing the market

Market Restraints:

Growing number of vegan population restraining the growth of the flavoured milk market

Development of the carbohydrate milks

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Flavoured Milk Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

