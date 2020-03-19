Bottled Water Market Overview:

Global Bottled Water Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 210.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 341.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Bottled Water Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” in his database. Bottled water is packaged drinking water, for instance, mineral water, distilled water, wall water or spring water. It may or may not be carbonated. Bottled water is available in different sizes ranging from small single serving bottles to larger bottles.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial.., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo ,Danone, Nestle Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Balance Trading Company, VOSS WATER, Fiji Water and AJE

By Product Types (Still water, Sparkling water, Functional water),

By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Home and Office Delivery, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, On-Trade, Others)

The Bottled Water Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over subsequent two years, including an in-depth report analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The research provides Bottled Water Market dynamics, including business growth drivers, potential opportunities, constraints, threats, challenges and other market current trends.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Developing lifestyles and health concerns

Consumer option for vitamin and minerals rich drinking water

Market Restraints:

Environment pollution through plastic bottles.

Absence of awareness regarding health issues through low-cost tap water.

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Bottled Water Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Nestlé Waters collaborated with Danone and Origin Materials to develop PET plastic bottles, which were made from 100% renewable and sustainable resources.

In November 2017, The Coca-Cola Company launched its bottled water brand Kinley in Nepal in order to gain domestic market share.

