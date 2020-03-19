Shisha Tobacco Market Overview:

Global Shisha Tobacco Market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various flavour offerings with shisha tobacco and widespread adoption by the various themed restaurants as well as the youth population. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017.

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Shisha Tobacco Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” in his database.Shisha tobacco can be defined as a mixture of tobacco along with water, glycerine, and flavour components and aromatic substances which is then smoked through a hookah apparatus. This flavoured and aromatic tobacco is smoked by the majority of population due to its traits of relaxing an individual. With a number of flavour offerings for the product, the market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period due to its widespread adoption.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

FUMARI, Haze Tobacco LLC, Al Fakher Tobacco Factory, SOCIALSMOKE.COM, Japan Tobacco Inc., Alchemist Blend, SOEX, Al-Tawareg Tobacco Molasses Company, Prince Molasses, Romman Shisha, Mazaya, Ugly Hookah, Cloud Tobacco, Flavors of Americas S.A., Al Amir Tobacco and STARBUZZTOBACCO.COM.

By Product Type (Strong Shisha Tobacco, Mild Shisha Tobacco, Light Shisha Tobacco),

By Flavor (Fruit, Mint, Chocolate, Caramel, Beverages, Blended Flavours),

By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect)

The Shisha Tobacco Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over subsequent two years, including an in-depth report analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The research provides Shisha Tobacco Market dynamics, including business growth drivers, potential opportunities, constraints, threats, challenges and other market current trends.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Variety of flavor offerings in shisha tobacco is one of the major driving factors as a large portion of the youth are willing to take up flavoured smoking

High amounts of adoption of shisha tobacco among the various themed-based restaurants and cafes is also expected to be a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations and bans posed on the serving and sale of shisha tobacco is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Awareness regarding the increased harmful effects with the usage and smoking of shisha tobacco as compared to cigarette smoking is also expected to restraint the market growth

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Shisha Tobacco Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Mazaya announced that it will present a number of new flavours to the shisha tobacco as well as glass pipes for the hookah apparatus at the TFWA Exhibition and Conference 2018 being held in Cannes.

In February 2017, Mazaya announced the launch of a portable hookah available in a number of flavours. This product launch is aimed at focusing on the hookah lovers that are on the move.



