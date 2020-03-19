Global Flight Simulator Market research report presents a comprehensive overview of market size, share, evolution, trends, and forecast, and growth opportunities of Flight Simulator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Flight Simulator market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Flight Simulator market. In-depth study of market size with data Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and Graphs & Statistics which helps easy to understand detailed breakdown of market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors CAE Inc. (Switzerland), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Advanced Rotorcraft Technology, Inc. (US), Boeing (US), Thales Group (France), TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Flight Safety International (US), FRASCA International Inc. (US) and United Technologies Corporation (UTC) (US)

Flight simulation is a cost-effective alternative to live flight training. This solution has received a considerable amount of attention in the past few years due to its wide applications in virtual emergency evacuation, virtual military training, and virtual firefighting systems. In terms of military, all the branches, such as the army, navy, and air force are benefitted by this solution. The Global Flight Simulator Market is estimated to register 5.38% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

In 2018, the market was led by North America with a 33.49% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 21.78% and 7.49%, respectively. The global flight simulator market is forecast to register high growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is anticipated to be driven by the growing focus on the implementation flight simulators for training combat aircraft pilots and increasing emphasis on maritime security and consequent focus on virtual solutions for commercial training.

On the Other Hand, the growth of the market can be hampered by the failure of these systems to accurately replicate the physiological effects of these systems. in 2018, North America led the market with a valuation of USD 1,855.2 million. North America was responsible for the major market share in the global flight simulator market, followed by Europe, with around 22% of the global market share in in 2018. The global flight simulator market has been divided based on platform, aircraft type, simulator type, and region. Based on Platform, the market has been classified as commercial aerospace and military aerospace. By aircraft type, the market has been divided into fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and UAV. Likewise based on simulator type, the market has been split into live simulation and virtual simulation.

The commercial platform segment is expected to dominate the market. The demand for passenger and civil aircraft has increased over the past few years. As per the Honeywell International Inc.’s Turbine-Powered Civilian Helicopter Purchase Outlook, around 4,100 civil helicopters were delivered across the world from 2012 to 2016. In the year 2017, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc. delivered 132 commercial helicopters as compared to 114 in the year 2016. Increasing demand for commercial helicopters is anticipated consequently fuel in demand for flight simulators.

Essential Features & key highlights of the report:

Key players:

Market Segmentation:

by Platform (Commercial Aerospace [Full Flight Simulator and Flight Training Devices], Military Aerospace [Air combat Simulator, Basic Flight Trainer, Computer Based Training and Full Mission Simulator and others]), by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft and UAV), by Simulator Type (Live Simulation and Virtual Simulation)

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The study is organized with the help of primary and secondary data collection including valuable information from key vendors and participants in the industry. It includes historical data and projected forecasts till 2025 which makes the research study a valuable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry related data in readily accessible documents with easy to analyze visuals, graphs and tables.

The report covers the following chapters

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Flight Simulator market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Flight Simulator Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Flight Simulator Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Flight Simulator .

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Flight Simulator .

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Flight Simulator by Regions.

Chapter 6: Flight Simulator Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).

Chapter 7: Flight Simulator Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Flight Simulator .

Chapter 9: Flight Simulator Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

