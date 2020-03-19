‘Finance Lease market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Finance Lease industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies HSBC Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, Banc of America Leasing & Capital, LLC, JP Morgan Chase.

A financial lease is a method used by a business for acquisition of equipment with payment structured over time. To give proper definition, it can be expressed as an agreement wherein the lessor receives lease payments for the covering of ownership costs. Moreover, the lessor holds the responsibility of maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

A financial lease is similar to an out-and-out purchase transaction which has been financed through a term loan, in that the payments are made on a monthly basis. However, unlike an out-and-out purchase transaction in that the lessee doesn’t present the obligated balance as debt, shows payments as expensed, and retains the equipment title. During the lease period, the finance company is considered as the legal owner of the asset.

For the sixth consecutive year since the global economic crisis, the leasing industry has enjoyed growth in new business volumes, and the outlook is cautiously optimistic.

The in-depth information by segments of the Finance Lease market:

Key players: HSBC Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, Banc of America Leasing & Capital, LLC, JP Morgan Chase

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Banks

Financing Institutions

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

TMT (Technology, Media and Telecom)

Automotive

Construction machinery

Medical devices

ECI (Energy, Chemicals and Infrastructure)

Aviation

Shipping

Manufacturing industries

Other

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Finance Lease Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Finance Lease, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Finance Lease by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Finance Lease Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Finance Lease sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

