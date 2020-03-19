Vendor Management Software market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Vendor Management Software industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies IBM Emptoris, Intelex Technologies, Master Control, MetricStream, SAP Ariba, Zycus

Global Vendor Management Software Market valued approximately USD 4.61 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Vendor Management Software Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Vendor management is also known as supplier management. Vendor management software performs initial registration, ongoing performance assessment, recording non-conformance, implementing corrective or preventative actions, and tracking results.

Vendor management software enables organizations to control costs, drive service excellence, and mitigate risks to gain increased value from vendors. Surging utility of cloud computing, escalating need to reduce administrative costs, increasing demand from mainly small and medium scale organizations and surging need of compliance management are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for integrated vendor management solution is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, vendor management software helps companies to coordinate the entire vendor relationship from acquiring a vendor through the delivery of goods and services to issuing of paychecks is another factor that impelling the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high implementation & maintenance cost and is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.

The qualitative research report on Vendor Management Software market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Vendor Management Software market:

Key players:

IBM Emptoris

Intelex Technologies

Master Control

MetricStream

SAP Ariba

Zycus

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Cloud

On-premises

By Application:

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

