Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market to reach USD 2292 million by 2025.

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market valued approximately USD 906 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising data generation through adoption of endpoint devices such as smart phones, laptops, IPod, USB, CDS and others are expected to fuel the market growth. Rapid adoption of smart phones and computers for sharing information and internet access results into unstructured and unregulated data sets that leads to emergence of endpoint security services. Cloud endpoint security services and solutions is expected to overcome the security problems. According to global internet report in 2016 around 73% of total data breaches was from North America and around 13% of total data breaches incident was from Europe. Thus, growing data breaches across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the cloud endpoint protection market is segmented into component, solution, service, organization size and vertical. On the basis of solution, market is segmented into antivirus, anti-spyware, firewall, endpoint device control, anti-phishing, endpoint application control and others. Endpoint device control is the fastest growing service segment due to the increase in adoption of removable media such as hard-drives, CD, USBs, I-Pod and others that possess data loss to the company. On the basis of service, market is segmented into managed services, training, consulting and integration, maintenance and support. Maintenance and support is the fastest growing service segment, as it facilitate upgrades to the existing systems and provide assistance for solving issues of products such updates provides advanced security from upcoming attacks and ensures security to endpoints. Organization size segment is further divided into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Further vertical segment compromises of banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, media and entertainment, government and defense and others.

Symantec, Sophos, Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, Avast, Sentinelone, Bitdefender, Commvault, Carbon Black, Fireeye, Cososys, Malwarebytes, K7 Computing, F-Secure Corporation, Crowdstrike

By Component (Antivirus, Anti-Spyware, Firewall, Endpoint Device Control, Anti-Phishing, Endpoint Application Control and Others)

By Service (Managed Services, Training, Consulting and Integration and Maintenance and Support)

By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises)

By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Government and Defense and Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Cloud Endpoint Protection market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period. • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Cloud Endpoint Protection market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities. • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Cloud Endpoint Protection industry • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Cloud Endpoint Protection market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Cloud Endpoint Protection market. • Global Macro Comparison – The global Cloud Endpoint Protection market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Cloud Endpoint Protection market size, percentage of GDP, and average Cloud Endpoint Protection market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Cloud Endpoint Protection market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Cloud Endpoint Protection market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Cloud Endpoint Protection market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2017), historic (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global Cloud Endpoint Protection market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

