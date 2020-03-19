This market intelligence report on Self-Driving Bus Market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. Self-driving bus market with detailed market segmentation by level of automation, component. The global self-driving bus market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading self-driving bus market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the self-driving bus market.

The report also includes the profiles of key self-driving bus market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- AV Volvo, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Hino Motors, Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Navya, Proterra, Scania AB, Tesla, Volkswagen AG

The growth in connected infrastructure and reduction in traffic congestion due to improved safety are the significant factors driving the growth of the self-driving bus market. However, high manufacturing cost and data management challenges are the major factors that may hamper the growth of the self-driving bus market. Further, the development of smart cities is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the self-driving bus market.

Autonomous vehicles also known as self-driving car or bus makes use artificial intelligence (AI) software, cameras, and light detection & ranging (LiDAR), RADAR, to sense the surrounding environment and navigate by creating an active 3D map of that location. There are diverse levels of autonomy ranging from semi-autonomous that involve driver assistance to fully autonomous, which does not require human assistance. The high amount of fuel is burned while driving at high speeds or braking and re-accelerating excessively. Self-driving bus consumes less gas and uses less battery, which results in less pollution.

The report analyzes factors affecting self-driving bus market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Self-driving bus market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Self-Driving Bus Market Landscape Self-Driving Bus Market – Key Market Dynamics Self-Driving Bus Market – Global Market Analysis Self-Driving Bus Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Self-Driving Bus Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Self-Driving Bus Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Self-Driving Bus Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Self-Driving Bus Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

