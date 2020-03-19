The global Drug Testing Software market survey report has recently published by The Research Insights to its massive repository. It has been summarized with different dynamics of the market. For collecting the internal and external records of target market it uses effective methodologies such as primary and secondary research techniques. It also offers a comprehensive analysis of several market segments of the Drug Testing Software market such as type, size, applications, end-users, and technologies.

Drug testing software provides companies, employees, and candidates with solutions to help manage drug and alcohol testing programs or run drug testing businesses. Drug testing solutions help organizations streamline the drug testing process for new hires and provide ongoing testing for employees. These solutions often provide employers and schools drug testing data management, result tracking, Department of Transportation (DOT) compliance, and more.

Top Key Players:

VICTIG Screening Solutions, Sterling Talent Solutions, GoodHire, Checkr, HireRight, Accurate Background, AccuSource, Inc., Acutraq

Drug testing software is typically offered in conjunction with background check software and often integrates with applicant tracking systems (ATS). Integration with an ATS is useful because it allows companies or HR departments to access background check information through one online portal using a single sign on, streamlining the application process and helping HR maintain a holistic view of each candidate.

Regional outlook has been provided by examining several global regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe to gauge the most demanding countries or commercial areas for investment in the Drug Testing Software market. The competitive landscape has been measured on the basis of inspection of global key players.

