– Blades, the latest form factor in servers that consume less power and space, are gaining traction in the global marketplace as enterprises look for minimizing their energy and operational costs while expanding their IT infrastructure.

– A blade server can have multiple thin modular electronic circuit boards better know as server blades, that allows more processing power in comparatively lesser rack space and reduced power consumption. The increasing load on data centers along with effective utilization of data center space and lowering operating cost are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

– According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index Report 2018, Global data center IP traffic will grow 3-fold over the next five years and Global cloud IP traffic will account for 95 percent of total data center traffic by 2021. This will drive the growth of efficient systems like Blade Servers where ease of management along with scalability comes as a significant advantage over the traditional rack and tower systems.

Scope of the Global Data Center Blade Server Market Report

A server blade is a server frame housing various electronic circuits which eliminate multiple issues brought by data centers, including server density and manageability. Each blade can be operated by the administrator, assigned to various end users or applications. We can insert single or multiple server blades without distressing another running system. It helps mitigate the hardware cost, which is likely to attract the industry players to adapt to the technology, thereby fueling market growth. Additionally, each server blade does not consist of any distinct infrastructure making the product relatively cheaper, as compared to other solutions.

Key Market Trends

Proliferation of Cloud and IoT Services will Drive the Blade Server Market

– Cloud computing is a sector that has been estimated to be a major driver of the data center colocation industry. Cloud computing has been increasing over the last decade due to lower operational costs faced by enterprises. Currently, the cloud market consists of large global companies, like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Cloud, as well as, companies in the provider segment.

– Regarding infrastructure, global corporations, and third-party vendors have been identified to support their services with hyper-scale data centers and blade servers to reduce operational costs. Combining blade servers with the cloud can help reduce operational costs and increase efficiency. Cloud provider companies require private networks with high levels of bandwidth and resiliency and support from a robust data center provider.

– According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index report the amount of annual global data center traffic in 2016 is estimated to be 6.8 ZB, and by 2021 it is expected to triple to reach 20.6 ZB per year growing at a rate of 25% annually.

– The business case for switching to blade server technology is the lowering of the total cost of ownership compared to traditional rack server technology. High-density blade server designs save space due to the reduced floor space requirements of the blade server chassis. One can fit ten times the number of CPUs into the same space as traditional rack technology. The blade server design is very granular, permitting an enterprise to buy what is needed immediately and plug in more processing power as required.

North America to Continue to Dominate the Market

– North American region on account of the presence of the largest tech giants of the world as well as the presence of some of the largest corporations in the end-user segment will continue to dominate the market. It will experience moderate growth during the forecast period. The primary reason why the North American Region will continue to dominate the market is the early adoption of this technology by the tech-savvy IT giants present, to improve their overall data center infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The Data Center Blade Server Market is a highly competitive market dominated by a few players. The market is dominated by a few major players like Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Limited, NEC Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. among others. The data center market itself is undergoing a lot of change with the growth of smarter data centers with extensive monitoring and heightened security are fast replacing the physical spread of smaller data centers. Networks stretching far and wide are getting shrunk into compact areas reducing the footprint and operational costs and yet offering far better infrastructure. Setting up such smart systems will require extensive capital investments leading to further consolidation of the market. Some of the recent developments are as follows:-

– May 2019 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced the acquisition of Cray Inc., a global supercomputer leader, under an agreement in which HPE will acquire Cray for USD 1.3 billion. Cray offers a comprehensive portfolio of supercomputers, high-performance storage, data analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions.

– April 2019 – Mercury Systems, Inc., announced the launch of the EnsembleSeries HDS6605 blade server, the embedded computing industry’s most powerful, general-purpose processing 6U OpenVPX blade server with hardware-enabled support for AI specific applications.

Companies Mentioned:

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

– Oracle Corporation

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– NEC Corporation

– Dell Inc.

– Fujitsu Limited

– Hitachi Limited

– Lenovo Group Limited

– Atos SE

