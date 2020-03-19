Global Risk Analytics Market Overview

The Global Risk Analytics Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 14% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Today, risk analytics techniques are enabling organizations and risk managers to measure, quantify, and even predict risk with more certainty than ever before.

– Factors such as globalisation, complex regulatory framework, and increasing security concerns are some of the major factors driving the adoption of risk analytics solutions.

– For instance, government policies and regulations such as Basel II/III, Consumer Protection Act (CCAR/DFAST), Internal Capital Adequacy Process (ICAAP) and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review/ Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform are driving organisations of all scales to adopt risk analytics solutions.

– Organisations are leveraging risk analytics to effectively gather supporting information from various security data sources to quantify their cyber risks, automate their security operations, and make intelligence-driven decisions in response to those cyber risks to their business. Additionally, organisations are witnessing an increase in regulatory pressure from the cyber perspective with mandates and guidance such as the PCI-DSS and NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

– The increased use of large amounts of structured and unstructured data in the different end-user industry is boosting the demand for risk analytics to manage and save the data from threats. For instance, According to Seagate Technology PLC, the volume of data created worldwide is expected to increase to 47 zettabytes and 163 zettabytes in 2020 and 2025, respectively, from 12 zettabytes in 2015.

– The market is anticipated to move towards taking a unified approach to risk management and developing integrated risk management solutions to enable business units and functions to incorporate risk intelligence into the many actions they take, across different business units.

Scope of the Global Risk Analytics Market Report

Risk analytics solutions help organisations to deal and protect against operational risks which can arise owing to internal factors such as human errors, failures of systems (which can be related to software, hardware, network,etc.), and frauds including cybercrime. Vendors are offering this software through on-premise and cloud deployment for end-user industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, IT, and Telecom, among others considered in this study.

Key Market Trends

BFSI End-user Industry is Expected to Witness Huge Adoption of Risk Analytics Solutions

– Banks across the globe are realizing that they need a more rational approach for managing a growing plethora of risks enveloping the banking and financial industries landscape, and have now understood the significance of risk analytics.

– Risk analytics enables the banks and financial institutions to move away from the “silo” approach to risk management and move towards the “holistic” view of enterprise-wide risks. For instance, in operational risk management (ORM) the number of transactions that needed to be monitored is growing at an exponential rate, thus implying the pressure of current banking infrastructure and enabling the market for risk analytics.

– Financial Organisations are under intense pressure to reduce fraud and meet strict regulatory compliance requirements while growing their business. Moreover, New Account Fraud and Account Takeover are the top two types of fraud challenging the financial institutions today. Risk Analytics solutions protect against these and other fraudulent activities across online and mobile channels using machine learning-based risk analysis, a form of AI.

– According to the Global Association of Risk Professionals, it is estimated that capital markets, banking, and insurance sectors are likely to spend USD 96 billion, on risk information technologies and services.

– According to Accenture’s 2018 Compliance Risk Study, 89% of the respondents indicated a rise in compliance investments over the next two years, with a focus on technology. Additionally, According to the Grant Thornton survey, 85% of respondents believed that their bank’s data and risk information management initiatives need additional efficiencies to realize its full potential. Further, 82% had also indicated the same for their institution’s risk analytics and measurements. Hence such trends drive the need for risk analytics solution in the BFSI industry.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– North America is expected to hold the highest market share, with the United States leading the market. The dominance of the region is due to its increasing adoption of risk analytics solutions among end-user industries, a significant presence of large enterprises and drive for early technological adoption owing to competition from other businesses operating in low-cost regions.

– With the growing business complexity, organizations in the region are focusing on adopting risk analytics solutions that can help them analyze different types of risks that emerge from dynamic political, economic, and technological factors.

– Additionally, risk analytics solutions are helping companies to safeguard their businesses from losses and also because of the stern non-compliance measures adopted by the government and numerous regulatory bodies in this region.

– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of risk analytics vendors which contributes to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc.and AxiomSL Ltd among others.

– The increase in the volume of data has resulted in the demand for risk analytic solutions across the region. The growing need for enhanced solutions to make real-time decisions on dynamic business events is augmenting the deployment of risk analytics in Small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. According to U.S. Bancorp, In the year 2017, 38% of small business owners surveyed said revenue had increased in the last year. The growth of SME’s will play a significant role in the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The risk analytics market is relatively a consolidated market as the major vendors account for a significant share of the market, especially in the enterprise-level adoption. Additionally, the large companies dominate this market owing to their ability to offer innovative and high-quality services to end-users on a different scale and with customization that suits their specific needs.

– April 2019 – Citi announced the launch of NextGen, its AI-powered risk analytics scoring engine. The bank had collaborated with SAS and EY to create the scoring engine, which aims to streamline the time it takes to review high volumes of trade transactions while also ensuring regulatory compliance. The NextGen will help the bank eliminate time-consuming manual processes and deliver a better view of risk activities and insights.

– February 2019 – OneSpan, a global vendor in software for trusted identities, e-signatures, and secure transactions, announced the launch of its open API, cloud-based risk analytics solution to help financial institutions stop fraud, including account takeover and new account fraud.

Companies Mentioned:

– IBM Corporation

– Orcale Corporation

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Moody’s Analytics Inc.

– OneSpan Inc.

– Capgemini SE

– Accenture PLC

– Risk Edge Solutions

– AxiomSL Ltd.

– Provenir Inc.

