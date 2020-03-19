The global market for waste recycling services will reach $ xxx million in 2020 with the CAGR xx% 2020-2025. Main content of the report, including:

global market size and forecasts

Regional market size, production and export and import data

Profile of main manufacturers, products and services, company sales data

World market size by main end use

World market size by main type

The key manufacturers are included according to the company profile , sales data and product specifications, etc.:

Veolia Environnement

Suez Environment waste

management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Clean Harbors

Waste connections

ADS waste Holdings

Casella Waste Systems

Covanta holding

Remondis

Parc

Kayama

Shirai

China Recyling Development

New COOP Tianbao etc

Main applications as follows:

Municipal agricultural construction Industrial Other

Main types as follows:

Compost and food waste

Glass and fiberglass

Paper waste Waste

disposal and collection

Commercial goods

Iron and

theft Battery Recycling

Liquids Oils and chemicals

Multi-material collection

Others

Regional market size, production and export and import data:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

