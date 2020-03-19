Market Analysis Research Report on “Global English Learning Apps for Kids Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global English Learning Apps for Kids Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the English Learning Apps for Kids development in United States, Europe and China.

English learning apps for kids is a kind of application for kids in 0-6 who are in need to learn English

In 2018, the global English Learning Apps for Kids market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

studycat

busuu

3DAL, LLC

Tapfuze

Muzzy BBC

duolingo

FluentU

Memrise

British Council

Berlitz

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Early Education Institution

Family

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global English Learning Apps for Kids status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the English Learning Apps for Kids development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

