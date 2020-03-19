A Professional Survey done by The Insight partners has formulated a report titled “E-Invoicing Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the market.

Electronic invoicing, also known as e-Invoicing, is the interchange of the invoice document between the buyer and the supplier in the integrated automated format. E-invoices include purchase orders, debit notes, remittance slips, credit notes, and payment terms & instructions. Conventionally, invoicing, was a heavily paper-based method that is manually exhaustive and also prone to human error causing in increased cost for the companies. The e-invoicing market growth is highly reliant on the growth of overall adoption of paperless invoicing model across the globe.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:-

o Basware

o Cegedim SA

o Comarch SA

o Coupa Software Inc.

o International Business Machines Corp.

o Nipendo Ltd.

o SAP SE

o The Sage Group Plc

o Tradeshift

o Transcepta LLC

The Global E-Invoicing Market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the E-invoicing market are the rapid growth in the globalization and the increasing demand for internet-based centralized systems for invoicing/billing in organizations such as BFSI, IT, and retail companies. In addition, to promote digital transactions and rise the penetration of banking services, governments are significantly investing in financial institutions to encourage them for extending their mobile banking services in the rural areas, which in turn is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the E-invoicing market growth in the coming years.

