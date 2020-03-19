The Robo-Taxi Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +113% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The latest report titled global Robo-Taxi market includes the comprehensive study of the present market scope and based on the research that is being carried out the analysts at The Research Insights state that the newest developments that are presently affecting the changing scenario products and services that have high rankings and great feedback are described wisely.

The rising concerns over road safety, emissions, and the growing demand for ride-hailing services have led to the growth of the Robo-Taxi market. Autonomous vehicles also help in optimizing cost to the fleet operator. Newer business models like mobility as a service would provide another sustainable and profitable revenue stream in the future. Main ride-hailing service providers which will increase the market demand for passenger transportation.

The car segment is projected to be the largest and the fastest market. This is due to the testing of robo-taxis more for cars rather than big transport vehicles. Though, countries worldwide have already started operations for goods transportation, but passenger transportation is estimated to be the firmest and the largest growing Robo-Taxi Market. This is due to the developments, testing, and deployments being more for passenger transportation compared to goods.

Top Key Players:

Waymo LLC, Aptiv, GM Cruise, Ridecell, Inc, Uber Technologies Inc., NAVYA, and EasyMile

The Asia Pacific market is the largest because of the growth in China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Rising emission concerns, increasing shared mobility, focus on public transport, and high technological development in the region are driving the Robo-Taxi Market in Asia Pacific.

The competitive landscape forms a vital part of the Robo-Taxi Market report as it demonstrates the present day strategies undertaken by the fellow businesses to channelize their growth. Their business tactics, collaborations with the other market players, merger and acquisition activities are undertaken by them, research and development activities and technological advancements made.

