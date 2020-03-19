Pharmacy Benefit Manager Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2028

In 2029, the Pharmacy Benefit Manager market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Pharmacy Benefit Manager market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Pharmacy Benefit Manager market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Pharmacy Benefit Manager market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Pharmacy Benefit Manager market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Key segments in the pharmacy benefit manager market

Service

Retail Pharmacy Services

Specialty Pharmacy Services

Benefit Plan Design and Consultation

Drug Formulary Management

Other Services Demand Determinant

Demand Determinant

Government Health Programs

Employer-sponsored Programs

Health Insurance Companies

Other Programs

Key regions covered in the pharmacy benefit manager market report

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

SEA and other of APAC India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA and Other APAC



China

Japan

Middle East and Africa Northern Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key vendors in the pharmacy benefit manager market

Express Scripts Holding Company

CVS Health Corporation

DST Systems, Inc.

Rite Aid Corp.

ProCare Rx.

UnitedHealth Group

Benecard Services, LLC

BioScrip, Inc.

CaptureRx

Change Healthcare

