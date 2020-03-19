The sterilization services market report delivers exceptional insights on the major developments unfolding in the xx industry. The xx market is segmented on the basis of Method, Service Type, Mode of Delivery, End User, Region, and provides in-depth research of the existing and upcoming market conditions.

The market for sterilization services is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growing number of surgical procedures across the globe and rising incidences of healthcare associated infections. Moreover, increasing number of opportunities in developing countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The sterilization services market was valued at US$ 2,712.32 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 4,400.18 million by 2027.

The global sterilization services market, based on the service type, is segmented into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services. The contract segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Contract services include in-house and off-site sterilization of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and packaged units. Contract services are preferred by hospitals and manufacturers as they significantly reduce cost and resource burden, allowing them to focus on core activities.

Leading companies operating in the sterilization services market are BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG.,Cosmed Group,E-BEAM Services Inc ,Life Science Outsourcing Inc.,MEDISTRI SA Midwest Sterilization Corporation ,Sterigenics U.S. LLC, Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt Ltd., Cantel Medical., STERIS plc., Inc. among Others.

The global sterilization services market, based on mode of delivery, has been segmented into offsite sterilization services and onsite sterilization services. The offsite sterilization services segment held the largest share of the market, by mode of delivery. Hospital infections pose various challenges to health centers. Healthcare-associated infections increase the hospitalization period and complications in patient condition. Currently, the healthcare services market is changing rapidly. There is an intense competition among service providers, and policies governing the industry are continually evolving. With regard to sterilization, many hospitals are opting offsite sterilization services.

The report segments Global Sterilization Services Market as follows:

Global Sterilization Services Market – By Method

Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization

Steam Sterilization

Other Sterilization Methods

Global Sterilization Services Market – By Service Type

Contract Sterilization Services

Sterilization Validation Services

Global Sterilization Services Market -Mode of Delivery

Offsite Sterilization Services

Onsite Sterilization Services

Global Sterilization Services Market – By End-User

Medical Device Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

