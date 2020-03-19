3rd Watch News

Failure Analysis Equipment Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2026

Failure Analysis Equipment Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Failure Analysis Equipment market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Failure Analysis Equipment market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Failure Analysis Equipment market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Failure Analysis Equipment market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Failure Analysis Equipment market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Failure Analysis Equipment market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Failure Analysis Equipment Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Failure Analysis Equipment market. Key companies listed in the report are:

The report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). In addition, the report segments the market based on equipment which includes Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Systems, and Dual Beam (FIB/SEM) Systems. The report has also segmented the market based on technology which include Focused Ion Beam (FIB), Transmission Electron Microscopy, Broad Ion Milling (BIM), Scanning Electron Microscopy, Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy (STEM), Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS), X-ray imaging, Energy Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy (EDX), Nanoprobing, Laser Voltage Imaging (LVI), Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) and Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP).

 
Additionally, the report segments the market based on applications into defect localization, defect characterization and other applications. On the basis of customers, the market has been segmented into fab FA labs, fabless FA labs, specialty labs and other types of labs/customers. All these segments have been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).
 
A detailed analysis of the value chain offers a better understanding of the failure analysis equipment market in the semiconductor industry. Porter’s five forces analysis throws light on the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the equipment are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.
 
The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Major players have also been profiled on key points such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of failure analysis equipment in the semiconductor industry. Major market participants profiled in this report include FEI, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, and JEOL Ltd.
 
Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • RoW
Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By equipment
  • Scanning electron microscope (SEM)
  • Transmission electron microscope (TEM)
  • Focused Ion Beam system (FIB)
  • Dual Beam (FIB/SEM) systems
Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By technology
  • Transmission electron microscopy
  • Scanning electron microscopy
  • Scanning Transmission electron microscopy (STEM)
  • X-ray imaging
  • Nanoprobing
  • Laser voltage imaging (LVI)
  • Focused ion beam (FIB)
  • Broad ion milling (BIM)
  • Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS)
  • Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX)
  • Reactive ion etching (RIE)
  • Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP)
Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By application
  • Defect localization
  • Defect characterization
  • Others
Failure analysis equipment market in semiconductor industry: By customers
  • Fab FA labs
  • Fabless FA labs
  • Specialty labs
  • Others

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Failure Analysis Equipment Market Report: 

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Failure Analysis Equipment Market 

  • Definition and forecast parameters
  • Methodology and forecast parameters
  • Data Sources 

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Failure Analysis Equipment Market 

  • Business trends
  • Regional trends
  • Product trends
  • End-use trends 

Chapter 3: Failure Analysis Equipment Industry Insights 

  • Industry segmentation
  • Industry landscape
  • Vendor matrix
  • Technological and innovation landscape 

Chapter 4: Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By Region 

