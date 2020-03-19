Oats Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

The global Oats market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Oats market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Oats market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Oats across various industries.

The Oats market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of oat manufacturers, and recent developments in the oats market space. Some of the key players analysed are Nestlé S.A., Quaker Oats Company, The Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Pioneer Foods Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Marico Limited, B&G Foods, Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Grain Millers, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Richardson International Limited, Bagrry’s India Ltd, Nature’s Path Foods, NOW Health Group, Inc., Helsinki Mills Ltd., Morning Foods Limited, Avena Foods Limited, Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. (CHB Group), and Unigrain Pty Ltd, among other oat manufacturers.

Global Oats Market – By Product Type

Oat Groats Whole Oats Steel Cut Oats

Rolled Oats

Oats flour

Global Oats Market – By End Use

Breakfast Cereals

Bakery Products

Snacks & Savories

Others

Global Oats Market – By Distribution

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Global Oats Market – By Region

North America

Mexico

Latin America

Germany

U.K.

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Australia & New Zealand

APAC

MEA

The data analysis for global oats market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of oats, production data of countries producing oats across the globe has been taken into consideration. In addition to, the production of oats varieties in top producing countries is also tracked and further their import-export in the global market is tracked for understanding consumption in key countries. Furthermore, Future Market Insights estimated volume data on consumption of oats for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of oats. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, per capita consumption, population, consumer preference, and consumption of oats among end user verticals is scrutinized.

FMI then determined the volume consumption of oats across various regions including North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends. By identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for oats. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as the macro-economic indicators such as production, per capita consumption of oats, per capita spending on food products have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of oats in respective countries.

Weighted average selling price for oats was considered to estimate the market size for top oats consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global oats market. To develop the global oats market forecast, FMI analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global oats market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global oats market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global oats market, Future Market Insights has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global oats market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of value chain in the global oats market. In the final section of the report on the global oats market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global oats manufacturers.

