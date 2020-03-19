Lighting contactors are relay switches used to control the flow of electricity through a circuit powering the lighting in a given area. A lighting contactor switch operates at a lower but safer load and controls the high voltage/current circuit using an electromagnet. It exists remotely and controls circuits with higher voltages, which can be dangerous to the operator if controlled directly. Robust demand for energy-efficient lighting systems and increasing adoption in indoor applications is likely to drive the growth of the lighting contactor market during the forecast period.

The lighting contactor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as robust demands for smart control lighting systems, coupled with increasing penetration of IoT in the lighting industry. However, high installation costs may impede the growth of the lighting contactor market during the forecast period. On the other hand, supportive government initiatives for energy saving and the development of smart cities is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the lighting contactor market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the lighting contactor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from lighting contactor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for lighting contactor in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the lighting contactor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key lighting contactor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– ABB Limited

– Eaton Corporation

– Hager Group

– Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

– Larsen & Toubro Limited

– NSi Industries, LLC

– Ripley Lighting Controls

– Rockwell Automation, Inc.

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG

The report analyzes factors affecting lighting contactor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the lighting contactor market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

