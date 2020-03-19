The primary function of an electrical bushing is to bring current at high voltage through a grounded barrier. These are mainly made up of porcelain, paper, or resin insulation and form a critical component in all electrical networks. The growth of the electrical bushings market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness major growth on account of increased power consumption and robust investments in the railway sector. Additionally, the region is also experiencing modernization and expansion of transmission and distribution networks along with a sharp focus on renewable energy generation.

The “Global Electrical Bushings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the energy and power industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electrical bushings market with detailed market segmentation by type, insulation, application, end user, and geography. The global electrical bushings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electrical bushings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the electrical bushings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from electrical bushings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for electrical bushings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electrical bushings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electrical bushings companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– ABB Limited

– Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

– Eaton Corporation

– General Electric Company

– GIPRO GmbH

– Hubbell Incorporated

– Nexans SA

– Polycast International

– RHM International, LLC

– Siemens AG

The report analyzes factors affecting electrical bushings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the electrical bushings market in these regions.

