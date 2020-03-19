High Content Screening Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The High Content Screening Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Major Key Players:

GENERAL ELECTRIC

2. Danaher

3. Perkinelmer, Inc.

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5. BD

6. BioTek Instruments, Inc.

7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8. Tecan Trading AG

9. Merck KGaA

10. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

High content screening (HCS) is an image based screening method that measures the physical and biochemical characteristics in the cells and the organisms. High-content screening uses a set of analytical procedures such as multi-parameter image processing, automated microscopy, fluorescence imaging, and other visualization processes to get quantitative data from cell populations. The advanced product launches has resulted in product assortment and thus, increased installation of high content screening instruments. This is expected to fuel the demand for high content screening instruments in the near future.

The high content screening market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to need for cost containment in pharmaceutical R&D, government funding & venture capital investments across developed markets, and developments in informatics solutions & imaging instruments. However, lower adoption of HCS instruments due to their high prices, stringent regulatory framework, and lack of trained resources are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

