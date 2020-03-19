The PEGylated Proteins Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Top Key Players:

Merck KGaA

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. NOF America Corporation

4. JenKem Technology USA

5. Creative PEGWorks

6. celares GmbH

7. QUANTA BIODESIGN, LTD.

8. Biomatrik Inc.

9. IRIS BIOTECH GMBH

10. Laysan Bio, Inc.

PEGylation is the process of covalent and non-covalent attachment of polyethylene glycol polymer chains to molecules, such as a drug, therapeutic protein, or vesicle. PEGylation increases stability and solubility of drug and reduces immunogenicity by altering the electrostatic binding, confirmation, and hydrophobicity of the molecule. A variety of proteins, therapeutic peptides, and small drug molecules have been PEGylated for the improvement or alteration of pharmacokinetic parameters in order to benefit from various consequences.

The PEGylated proteins market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increase in R&D spending, growth in biologics sector, high prevalence rate of lifestyle diseases, and increase in adoption of protein-based drugs over non-protein-based drugs. However, higher process cost associated with PEGylation and drug failure & recalls are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

