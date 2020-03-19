Cloud-based Database Security Market By Application, Type & Factors Influencing Future Market Drivers 2019-2025

In this new business intelligence Cloud-based Database Security market report, PMR serves a platter of market forecast, structure, potential, and socioeconomic impacts associated with the global Cloud-based Database Security market. With Porter’s Five Forces and DROT analyses, the research study incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of the positive and negative factors, as well as the opportunities regarding the Cloud-based Database Security market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global cloud-based database security market includes IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Oracle Corporation, Imperva Inc., Informatica Ltd, Gemalto NV, and others. The cloud-based database security players are constantly focusing on improving the database safety stored over cloud. Also, cloud-based database security vendors are continually undergoing constant innovations from the past few years..

Global Cloud-based Database Security Market: Region Wise Outlook

North America region is expected to hold significant market share in the global cloud-based database security market over the forecast period due to the increasing focus of organizations in BFSI sector to improve the cloud-based database security. Western Europe is the second largest market for cloud-based database security due increasing government regulations for improving the safety such as GDPR law. Due to such regulations, the need to maintaining effective security is increasing and which is maintained by using cloud-based database security. The South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific region cloud-based database security market is expected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based services ultimately fuelling the cloud-based database security market. The MEA cloud-based database security market is expected to grow at moderate CAGR due to less adoption rate for advanced technologies.

