The Leading Companies Competing in the Powder Metallurgy Components Market: Industry Forecast, 2019-2023

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global powder metallurgy components market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for powder metallurgy components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in every region.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder metallurgy components market. Key players profiled in the report are GKN Hoeganaes, Sumitomo Electric Company Ltd, and Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (Metaldyne Performance Group), Fine Sinter Co Ltd, SHW AG, and Stackpole International Inc. These players account for a major share of the global powder metallurgy components market. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to increase sales of powder metallurgy components in the next few years. Market leaders look for measures such as strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their market share.
The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global powder metallurgy components market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each product and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.
Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market, by Product
- Ferrous Metals
- Iron
- Steel
- Non-ferrous Metals
- Aluminum
- Others (including Copper, Tungsten, and Nickel)
Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market, by Application
- Automotive
- Transmission Parts
- Gears
- Synchronizers
- Others (including Oil Bearings, Clutch, and Pocket Plates)
- Engine Parts
- Oil Pumps
- Water Pumps
- Vacuum Pumps
- VVT
- Sprockets, Gears, Pulleys, Belt Pulleys
- Crankshaft Bearing Caps
- Others (including Sensor Rings, Valve Seat Inserts, and Balancer Gears)
- Chassis Parts
- Shock Absorbers
- Steering Components
- Others (including Turbochargers and Exhaust Systems)
- Others (including Electrical components and Sensor Rings for Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS))
- Transmission Parts
- Aerospace
- Medical
- Industrial
- Power Tools
- Others (including Mining Tools)
- Others (including Electrical & Electronics)
Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments
- Comparative analysis of various applications, wherein powder metallurgy components are utilized
- Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the powder metallurgy components market at the global, regional, and country levels
- Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder metallurgy components market between 2018 and 2026
- Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level
- Detailed pricing analysis based on regional and product segments
- Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers
