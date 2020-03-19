The Leading Companies Competing in the Powder Metallurgy Components Market: Industry Forecast, 2019-2023

Powder Metallurgy Components Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Powder Metallurgy Components Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Powder Metallurgy Components Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global powder metallurgy components market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for powder metallurgy components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder metallurgy components market. Key players profiled in the report are GKN Hoeganaes, Sumitomo Electric Company Ltd, and Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (Metaldyne Performance Group), Fine Sinter Co Ltd, SHW AG, and Stackpole International Inc. These players account for a major share of the global powder metallurgy components market. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to increase sales of powder metallurgy components in the next few years. Market leaders look for measures such as strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their market share.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global powder metallurgy components market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each product and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market, by Product

Ferrous Metals Iron Steel

Non-ferrous Metals Aluminum Others (including Copper, Tungsten, and Nickel)



Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market, by Application

Automotive Transmission Parts Gears Synchronizers Others (including Oil Bearings, Clutch, and Pocket Plates) Engine Parts Oil Pumps Water Pumps Vacuum Pumps VVT Sprockets, Gears, Pulleys, Belt Pulleys Crankshaft Bearing Caps Others (including Sensor Rings, Valve Seat Inserts, and Balancer Gears) Chassis Parts Shock Absorbers Steering Components Others (including Turbochargers and Exhaust Systems) Others (including Electrical components and Sensor Rings for Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS))

Aerospace

Medical

Industrial Power Tools Others (including Mining Tools)

Others (including Electrical & Electronics)

Global Powder Metallurgy Components Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Comparative analysis of various applications, wherein powder metallurgy components are utilized

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the powder metallurgy components market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder metallurgy components market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Detailed pricing analysis based on regional and product segments

Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers

