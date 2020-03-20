Latest market study on “Parcel Sortation Systems Market to 2027 by Type (Linear Parcel Sortation System and Loop Parcel Sortation System) and End User (Logistics, E-Commerce, Food & Beverage, Post & Parcel, Airport, Pharmaceutical, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Parcel Sortation Systems market is estimated to reach US$ 3.09 Bn by 2027 from US$ 1.32 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The parcel sortation system industry has changed considerably over the past few years with technological development. Automation technology has positively impacted every end-user industry and the adoption of different automated technologies are consistently growing in both developed and developing regions. The manufacturing industry is one of the early adopters of automated technologies, which is majorly attributed to the increasing labor cost and ageing population. The demand for parcel sortation systems among the end user industries is consistently growing attributing to the fact that, the manufacturing industries are rapidly increasing their production in order to meet the surging customer demands. Parcel sortation system is an integral part of any warehousing and distribution centers which reduces the manual tasks of shipping and checking orders in a fulfillment operation. The ecosystem for Parcel Sortation System, involves the component providers, system integrators, consultants, and end-user of these systems.

Increase in the production volume of consumer goods is boosting the market for parcel sortation systems. Also, significant growth in E-commerce sector is also boosting the growth of the global market. However, technological complexities associated with the use of parcel sortation system may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Further, growing demand in the warehouse management system and an overall reduction in the cost of parcel sortation system are expected to deliver ample growth opportunity to the industry players in the near future.

With the continuous increase in the demand for parcel sortation system, numerous players operating in the market are mainly investing in order to compete in the market efficiently. The companies are highly participating in new product developments to hold their position in the global parcel sortation system market. For instance, in 2018, Dematic made an advancement in the product distribution with the Dematic Roller Non-Contact Accumulation (RNCA) platform. The platform provides a variety of options for product takeoff from sortation systems – horizontal, decline, powered and gravity variants offer compact and controlled singulation. Also, Interroll developed a new infeed, hence expanding its modular platform solutions enabling efficient material flow. The new infeed modules are perfectly designed to work with Interroll crossbelt sorters.

The key companies operating in the field of parcel sortation systems that are profiled in the report include Bastian Solutions Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Interroll Holding GmBH, Invata Intralogistics, Beumer Group, Viastore Systems Inc., and Vanderlande Industries B.V. among others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

The report segments the global parcel sortation systems market as follows:

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market – By Type

Linear Parcel Sortation System

Loop Parcel Sortation System

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market – By End-User Industry

Logistics

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Post & Parcel

Airport

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



