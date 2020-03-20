“Mobile Payments Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the Industry Overview, Industry Chain, Market Size ( Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends and 6 Year Forecast (2020-2026). This Mobile Payments market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Apple, Google, PayPal, Mastercard, One97 Communications, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Orange, Samsung, Glance, Verifone Systems, Square, Alipay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, WeChat Pay ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Mobile Payments industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. There are 3 key segments covered in this Mobile Payments market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, and End User/Application Segment.

Scope of Mobile Payments Market: Mobile payments are referred to the transactions that is performed through mobile device instead of paying through cash, checks, or physical credit cards.

The mobile payment market is in its maturity phase and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period. Increase is penetration of smartphones, growth in m-commerce industry, and rise in adoption of mobile payment in emerging economies drive the growth of the mobile payment market.”

Adoption of advanced technologies like near field communications (NFC) is making it more popular. NFC enables users to establish a connection between two electronic devices like smartphones by just bring them close to each other.

Mobile payments market in Asia Pacific region is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as improved technologies like NFC, wearable devices etc.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

⟴ Mobile wallet/Bank cards

⟴ Mobile money

End User/ Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

⟴ Retail

⟴ Education

⟴ Entertainment

⟴ Healthcare

⟴ Hospitality

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Mobile Payments market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

